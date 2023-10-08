Walker High Principal reinstates scholarship endorsement and privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Walker High School released a statement Sunday afternoon, October 8, on the Kaylee Timonet situation, following public backlash to his decision to take away her school privileges after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party.

In the statement, Principal Jason St. Pierre said he has apologized to the Timonets and will reinstate Kaylee’s position on the Student Government Association and reinstate his scholarship endorsement for Kaylee.

“At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that,” said St. Pierre in the statement.

Timonet’s mom says a fun homecoming weekend cost her daughter a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government. She says the punishment came shortly after the video of her dancing with friends at the private venue posted online by the DJ.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said on Friday, October 6 to WAFB. “I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child.”

St. Pierre said he met with district staff and is hopeful to rectify this situation for Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year.

“The SGA was created to give students a voice in their school and their community, to promote leadership qualities, and to represent their school with pride, enthusiasm, and respect. Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders. I hope to create a path moving forward where we can work together to create clear expectations for all,” he said in the statement.

