Public records reveal why Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the man in Angola for the killings of three people at KK’s corner in 1997, cannot apply for parole again for at least two years.

Cisco is serving 90 years for the killings at the former KK’s corner store in 1997.

KPLC obtained documents through a public records request that show why Cisco’s parole was revoked last week.

New records show he was punished for having pills on him two days before the parole hearing.

Images from the prison show almost two dozen pills. Seventeen are reportedly an anti-psychotic drug, three Benadryl and two over-the-counter medication for stomach issues.

It happened on Feb. 7, and the parole hearing was on the ninth. The incident never came up in the hearing, but we have a document showing that one board member rescinded his vote for parole the same day as the hearing. He cited the infraction at the prison earlier in the week.

As punishment, Cisco had one day of disciplinary segregation and is on probation for 90 days. He could face more punishment if he does anything else wrong.

Cisco has 21 days from last Thursday to request his parole denial be reconsidered. Meanwhile, he’ll have to wait at least two years before applying for parole again.

On July 6, 1997, the bodies were found in the store freezer at KK’s Corner. Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBoeuf and Nicole Guidry were all dead. Though Cisco is in prison, investigators have always believed he did not act alone.

