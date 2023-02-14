50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Public records reveal why Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded

By Theresa Schmidt and Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the man in Angola for the killings of three people at KK’s corner in 1997, cannot apply for parole again for at least two years.

Cisco is serving 90 years for the killings at the former KK’s corner store in 1997.

KPLC obtained documents through a public records request that show why Cisco’s parole was revoked last week.

New records show he was punished for having pills on him two days before the parole hearing.

Images from the prison show almost two dozen pills. Seventeen are reportedly an anti-psychotic drug, three Benadryl and two over-the-counter medication for stomach issues.

It happened on Feb. 7, and the parole hearing was on the ninth. The incident never came up in the hearing, but we have a document showing that one board member rescinded his vote for parole the same day as the hearing. He cited the infraction at the prison earlier in the week.

As punishment, Cisco had one day of disciplinary segregation and is on probation for 90 days. He could face more punishment if he does anything else wrong.

Cisco has 21 days from last Thursday to request his parole denial be reconsidered. Meanwhile, he’ll have to wait at least two years before applying for parole again.

On July 6, 1997, the bodies were found in the store freezer at KK’s Corner. Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBoeuf and Nicole Guidry were all dead. Though Cisco is in prison, investigators have always believed he did not act alone.

KK's Corner Coverage
Gory details emerge As KK's murder trial begins (2000)
TV show leads police to KK's Corner suspect (2000)
Cisco sentenced to 90 years in prison (2010)
Families of KK's Corner victims still seek more arrests in 20-year-old case (2017)
Family of KK's Corner murder victim wants case reopened (2017)
Daughters of KK’s murder victim Stacie Reeves seek justice for others involved (2019)
KK’S Corner murders to be featured on ID Channel (2020)
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released (2023)
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer (2023)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

High interest rates impact housing market
High mortgage interest rates and insurance crisis impacts housing market
New Topgolf facility coming to Lafayette
New Topgolf facility coming to Lafayette
Wet and windy Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures bring rain chances back Tuesday
Bridge damaged in Dogwood Park vandalism
Bridge damaged in Dogwood Park vandalism