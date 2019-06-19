Daughters of KK’s murder victim, Stacie Reeves, seek justice for others involved

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It's been 22 years since the triple murder at KK's Corner. One man is in prison, but authorities have always said others were involved. The twin daughters of victim Stacie Reeves are 23 years old now. They hope for others to face justice.
It was July 6, 1997 when the three killings happened at KK’s Corner. The bodies were placed in the store freezer. Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBoeuf and Nicole Guidry, all dead.
Reeves’ twin daughters were two years old. But now, Traci and Tiffani Reeves are young women. What they know about their mother is from family and friends.
“I just hear about how happy she was, people who went into the store loved her. They loved her energy and her personality and how friendly she was, and they just tell us how much she loved us and talked about us all the time,” said Traci.
“We did have our grandmother and she worked really hard to raise us. Our mother was killed before we even turned two. And so, we have had a hard life, and it’s heartbreaking to know how different our life could have been with her,” said Tiffani.
"We didn't know her, we didn't get that privilege," she said.
Thomas Frank Cisco is in prison for the killings, but authorities have always said others were involved. Still, no one else has ever been arrested or charged.
“One person shouldn't be sitting in prison for something he didn't do alone,” said Traci.
“I would like to know who it did, just to bring justice. But as far as the entire situation and the details that's not something I care to know," said Tiffani.
The twins wonder if putting the story in the national spotlight might lead to more arrests.
“Maybe someone, somewhere knows something from another state,” said Traci.
“I think it is great to have this revived and just see what is brought up,” said Tiffani.
However, Tiffani has faith there will be justice.
“I know that if these people aren’t brought to justice that their day will come. They will have to meet their maker,” she said.
They do ask that observers on social media consider the families and the hurt they sometimes cause with their comments.
“Please have compassion and respect for the lives that are not here to defend themselves and for the lives that are still here reading these horrible, sometimes horrible things that people are saying about them,” said Traci.
The twins also want closure for their grandmother, Sheryl Reeves who raised them.
“We grew up without our mother and that was hard, but we had our grandmother raise us and we just want justice for her. We just want this to end. We’re tired of reliving this every day,” said Traci.
They believe Stacie would be pleased with the women they have become.
"I have two kids of my own and I want to raise them with just as much love as she gave to me in our first two years of life. I just want to make her proud every day," said Traci.
“I think about her daily. I try to make her proud. The way I raise my kids, the way I live my life,” said Tiffani.
If Stacie Reeves were alive she would be 47 years old.
More than six months ago, Traci Reeves contacted the Dr. Phil show. She says they have been invited to travel to Los Angeles to meet with him. No word on when that will be.
