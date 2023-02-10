50/50 Thursdays
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review all disciplinary records for Cisco yesterday, Feb. 9, who had been granted parole on Feb. 8.

During this process, their office was made aware that a contraband infraction had gone unreported which would have rendered Cisco ineligible for parole. It was later learned that the infraction occurred before the parole hearing took place. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cisco went before the disciplinary board on Feb. 9 and pled guilty to the contraband infraction.

As a result, Cisco’s parole has been rescinded.

The District Attorney’s Office recused itself in February 2004 during State of Louisiana v. Thomas Cisco due to a potential conflict of interest. They say that conflict of interest no longer exists and they have sent a letter of request to the Attorney General’s Office to return this case back to Calcasieu Parish for further handling, including any future post-conviction, appellate, or parole proceedings.

District Attorney Stephen Dwight has released a statement saying:

“There was a miscarriage of justice that occurred when this violent killer was granted parole. Like many other citizens in our community, I too was outraged, and I have not slept since. I am thankful to the Louisiana Parole Board for their swift action and rescinding his parole. It is my hope that this case will be returned back to Calcasieu where it belongs.”

Dale Mann, Edwina Medearis named Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
KK's Corner killer granted parole, conditions released - Feb. 8, 2023
