KK’S Corner murders to be featured on ID Channel Sunday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s been more than twenty years since the murders at KK’s Corner. Though one man is in prison there is still a second killer who has never been brought to justice. This weekend, the case will again receive national attention on the ID Channel.
July 6,1997 three bodies were found in the store freezer at KK’s Corner. Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBoeuf and Nicole Guidry, all dead. 23 years have passed. T0hough one man, Tom Cisco, is in prison for the murders, investigators have no doubt he did not act alone. Former District Attorney Rick Bryant prosecuted Cisco.
“I know he didn’t do it alone. There’s no doubt in my mind there were at least two people. And I base that on number one, to control three people in a store is difficult enough, but number two, an eyewitness, Virginia Johnson, saw two people. In fact, she’s the one who did the composite drawing under hypnosis on one, and the other individual had the rabbit foot key chain, which is Thomas Cisco,” said Bryant.
Bryant says he’s pretty sure he knows who the second killer is.
“This guy was from New Orleans. He was Cisco’s, one of Cisco’s best friends and he is a perfect match to the composite drawing that was shown on tv,” said Bryant.
Bryant says the man is still alive but that he has an alibi.
“He claims he was with his girlfriend and he claims he was never in Lake Charles,” said Bryant.
Bryant is doubtful a second person will ever be brought to justice.
“Thomas Cisco is a liar. He has named about six different accomplices he had, and they all turned out to be lies. Number two, there’s no DNA, number three there are no fingerprints. So, the only way you could try someone is if they confess or if we find the video tape that was stolen that night from the store, something of that nature. Other than that, I don’t know how we’ll find out who the other person was, because we can’t believe a word Cisco says,” said Bryant.
Bryant admits he would love to see the other killer arrested and convicted.
“I would be the happiest man alive if we found the second shooter, the second person involved. Trust me. I would go back, and the DA could hire me, and I would prosecute to the fullest extent of the law and seek the death penalty. But reality is, based on what we know and 20 years later, I just think that is so impossible to do because the only witness who knows who did it is Thomas Cisco and he is useless as a witness,” said Bryant.
Bryant is one of those interviewed for the national program called ‘Killer in question’ on the ID Channel. the episode is called ‘Man with the Rabbit’s Foot’ which refers to Cisco.
The episode on KK’s Corner comes on at 8 p.m. Central time this Sunday night on the ID Channel.
