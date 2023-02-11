50/50 Thursdays
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say.

After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.

Cisco has served 24 years of a 90-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple-killing, which left Stacie Reeves, Marty Lebouef and 14-year-old Nicole Guidry dead.

The violation triggered an automatic reversal of his parole, Abbott said.

The disciplinary violation happened on Tuesday, Cisco went before the parole board on Wednesday, then before the prison disciplinary board on Thursday.

On Friday, it was announced the granting of his parole had been automatically rescinded without a hearing. The revocation notice, obtained by KPLC, did not include details of the infraction but referred to a memo from Feb. 7. The memo was not provided to KPLC.

The revocation was the latest in a rollercoaster case that has seen Cisco go from being condemned to death to the brink of being released.

After his first-degree murder and death sentence were thrown out, Cisco pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and was sentenced in 2010 to 90 years in prison.

Abbott said both the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office opposed Cisco’s release.

The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case due to a conflict of interest.

But since the parole hearing, which the AG’s Office did not attend, the Calcasieu DA’s Office has requested to have the case returned since the conflict no longer exists.

“There was a miscarriage of justice that occurred when this violent killer was granted parole,” District Attorney Stephen Dwight said in a statement. “Like many other citizens in our community, I too was outraged, and I have not slept since. I am thankful to the Louisiana Parole Board for their swift action and rescinding his parole. It is my hope that this case will be returned back to Calcasieu where it belongs.”

Beauregard Museum invites residents to bring old photos for ‘Scanning Saturday’
