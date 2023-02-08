50/50 Thursdays
KK’s Corner killer granted parole

Thomas Cisco being interrogated in 1999
(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in the cooler of KK’s Corner, a gas station at the intersection of La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road, where LeBouef and Reeves worked.

Cisco pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 and was sentenced to 90 years in prison. Cisco has served 27 years, including time served before he pleaded guilty.

Cisco was at one point found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. However, that conviction was appealed and thrown out.

The District Attorney’s Office said it was shocked to learn of the parole board’s decision.

“The District Attorney’s Office vehemently disagrees with this ruling and are disappointed that the parole board is allowing this violent criminal back into our society,” District Attorney Stephen Dwight said. “I am extremely disappointed that this killer, who committed such heinous crimes and was sentenced to 90 years, is being released on parole after serving only 27 years of his sentence.

The District Attorney’s Office said the Attorney General’s Office was not in attendance at the hearing. We have reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment.

