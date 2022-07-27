50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder Police investigating two drive-by shootings

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department says it is investigating two separate drive-by shooting incidents in the area.

The first shooting happened on July 18, 2022, around 12:20 a.m. while the second was on July 27 around the same time. No injuries were reported from either shooting and both occurred near the Pine Tree Lane and Hillcrest area in the Twin Lakes subdivision.

Authorities say they believe the shootings to be related to the “so-called gangs” which they say have caused problems in the past.

Police say they are receiving only limited information from those involved and are requesting residents to call them regarding anything they might know of the incidents or with any home surveillance footage from the area that might have recorded something at the time.

Residents can contact DeRidder Police Detectives at 337-462-8911 or you can remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

