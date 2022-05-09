Anacoco man accused of shooting girlfriend while she slept

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - An Anacoco man has been arrested after turning himself in for shooting his girlfriend while she slept, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Binh The Nguyen, 47, arrived at Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office around 4 a.m. on May 7, 2022, and told deputies that he needed to be arrested because he’d just shot his girlfriend in the hand.

Nguyen told deputies that he lived in the East Lake Road area and that his girlfriend had already been transported to a local medical facility by her son.

Deputies were able to confirm that the woman was in the emergency room receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in her hand. They say she told them she’d been sleeping when Nguyen shot her.

The victim was later transferred to a medical facility in Shreveport for additional treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

Nguyen was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail for attempted second-degree murder with a bond of $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.