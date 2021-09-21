50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’

(KY3)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A report of shots fired on W. Eighth Street in DeRidder Monday night was another incident between “so-called gangs,” authorities in Beauregard and DeRidder said.

No one was hit, but one person was treated at a hospital after being cut by broken glass as they escaped the gunfire through a window, according to a joint news release from Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard.

DeRidder police received the call of shots fired around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Herford and Richard said the shooting is believed to be the latest from “so-called gangs” and followed the arrests in Leesville on Monday of two juveniles, who are accused of shooting at the same residence on Sept. 11, 2021.

After Monday night’s incident, witnesses gave information of a suspect vehicle, which was located in Leesville a short time later, Herford and Richard said.

Five weapons were found in the suspect vehicle; also found in the vehicle were spent shell casings that matched casings from the scene, they said.

The four occupants of the vehicle were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail, and are to be transported to the Beauregard Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

Tavon M. Williams, 19, of Fort Polk: Criminal conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or other dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Joshua D. Galloway VI, 24, of Fort Polk: Criminal conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or other dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Trevian J. Cherry, 23, of Fort Polk: Criminal conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or other dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Quazier T. Watterson, 19, of Fort Polk: Criminal conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or other dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property.

