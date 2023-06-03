50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Zebras, camels prepare for race at Delta Downs Saturday

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vinton, La. (KPLC) - You’ve seen horse racing, but have you seen zebra or camel racing? This weekend, you will have a chance right here in SWLA.

You can watch the exotic animals race free of charge Saturday at Delta Downs Racetrack’s “Racing Stripes & Speed Humps” event.

Today we met the athletes as they prepare to take to the track – zebras “Steve Strypers,” “Billy Barcode,” “Prison Break” and “Debra the Zebra,” and camels “Camelia the Camel,” “Camel’s Chicken Noodle,” “Wednesday” and “Camel, Camel, Camel, Camel, Camel, Camellion.”

“Last year we had a sensational turnout, and this year it’s going to be even bigger and better,” said Delta Downs marketing manager Joshua Britt. “We have five food trucks that are going to be here on the property and we’re going to have water stations all over the property. That’s close enough to horses that we can race them on the racetrack, but strange enough that it’s going to be fun for families to come out and enjoy a good day at the track.”

Saturday’s races begin at 5 p.m., and the zebras and camels will race after races 2 and 4.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Zebras, camels to race at Delta Downs Saturday
Zebras, camels to race at Delta Downs Saturday
A Lake Charles woman is hoping to impact the lives of young girls and women.
Lake Charles’ Girlie Girls Mentoring program opens new facility
16-year-old to be tried as adult for murder of Lake Charles artist
16-year-old to be tried as adult for murder of Lake Charles artist
16-year-old to be tried as adult for murder of Lake Charles artist
16-year-old to be tried as adult for murder of Lake Charles artist