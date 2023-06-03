Zebras, camels prepare for race at Delta Downs Saturday

Vinton, La. (KPLC) - You’ve seen horse racing, but have you seen zebra or camel racing? This weekend, you will have a chance right here in SWLA.

You can watch the exotic animals race free of charge Saturday at Delta Downs Racetrack’s “Racing Stripes & Speed Humps” event.

Today we met the athletes as they prepare to take to the track – zebras “Steve Strypers,” “Billy Barcode,” “Prison Break” and “Debra the Zebra,” and camels “Camelia the Camel,” “Camel’s Chicken Noodle,” “Wednesday” and “Camel, Camel, Camel, Camel, Camel, Camellion.”

“Last year we had a sensational turnout, and this year it’s going to be even bigger and better,” said Delta Downs marketing manager Joshua Britt. “We have five food trucks that are going to be here on the property and we’re going to have water stations all over the property. That’s close enough to horses that we can race them on the racetrack, but strange enough that it’s going to be fun for families to come out and enjoy a good day at the track.”

Saturday’s races begin at 5 p.m., and the zebras and camels will race after races 2 and 4.

