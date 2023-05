Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department has confirmed that they responded to a late-night fire at a Sulphur housing complex on Sherwood Dr.

Officials say firefighters we called out around 10:30 p.m. and remained on the scene for about two hours. No one was reported injured and the fire was contained to one home.

