SOWELA Spotlight: Oakdale campus now offering Electrical Technology degree

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The degree options at the SOWELA Oakdale campus are being expanded just in time for the Fall 2023 semester. We spoke with instructor Roger Felter this morning who gave us the details on how the new degree is being added to meet local job market demands in Allen Parish.

Felter says students at SOWELA Oakdale will now be able to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Electrical Technology.

This program is designed to prepare students to install, troubleshoot and repair wiring, electrical equipment, and other electrical devices used in industrial environments, such as motors, transformers, control systems, industrial instruments, and lighting systems.

In Louisiana, job openings for electrical positions are projected to grow by 15% by 2030 with almost 80,000 openings annually according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the typical salary for an industrial electrician is $32 an hour with opportunities for overtime and an increase in salary with experience, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Anyone interested in enrolling at SOWELA Oakdale and taking this program is being invited to attend a free Electrical Informational Session on campus on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective students will be able to meet faculty, tour the site, and learn about available financial aid and scholarships.

For more information and to register for the information session, you can visit SOWELA’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.