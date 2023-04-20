50/50 Thursdays
Vehicle runs into waiting room of urgent care

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Workers and patients at Imperial Health Urgent Care on Nelson Road got quite a scare Thursday morning when a car drove into the waiting room.

A patient waiting for lab work sent photos to KPLC.

No injuries were reported, Sgt. John Russell said.

The car drove into the waiting room for lab work, the physician in attendance, Dr. Yoko Broussard, said. There was a loud bang and the building shook. She said it appears the driver put the car in forward when they meant to put it in reverse.

Dr. Broussard said lab work is suspended for the day, but the clinic is continuing to see patients.

