Bus uses cow flatulence for fuel

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new way to fuel our school buses coming and it’s a way no one expected.

Flatulence, cow flatulence to be exact. When cows pass gas, the methane from cows has the ability to fuel buses and according to Ingevity, is better for the environment.

In honor of Earth Day coming up, kids from local schools were invited to learn about this new idea.

“It’s a great opportunity to help kids learn something new about a new alternative fuel and how we’re helping to help the environment, clean up the air and make it a better place for them,” Commercial Manager at New Fuel Erik Versen said. “So it’s exciting to do that in coordination with the plant here at Ingevity as well as the school districts and teach them something around Earth Day.”

That special cow bus made an appearance in front of the DeRidder Public Library.

