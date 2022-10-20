Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky Nelson band where he played on the road and on TV. After his musical career ended, Harris served as director of the Lake Charles Civic Center for 15 years and as a special consultant to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Fox McKeithen.

The schedule for his memorial service in Winnsboro, LA, has not yet been announced.

