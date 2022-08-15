One person killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - One person was killed in a crash in Beauregard Parish around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was traveling east on Camp Edgewood Road toward Hwy 171, east of DeQuincy, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle flipped multiple times.

Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating the crash, and they plan to provide more information soon.

