Calcasieu School Board Survey considers Fall “Hybrid” reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is asking parents for their input on how they’d like to see classes resume after the coronavirus pandemic shut down campuses during the final three months of school.
Right now the school board is weighing out all its options regarding how and when students will return to campus, in the event that the pandemic is still raging on. At this time, no official word has been given on what learning will look like in August-- but education leaders have been discussing options.
The school board released an online family survey Tuesday that calls on parents to consider four different learning options for their children this fall:
- 2 days per week at school with alternating Fridays (1/2 students on Monday/Wednesday and 1/2 students on Tuesday/Thursday, with alternating Fridays and supplemental on-line learning throughout the week)
- 5 full days with alternating weeks
- 2 days per week at school with 1 day online (1/2 students on Monday/Wednesday and 1/2 students on Tuesday/Thursday, Friday (all online)
- 2 days per week with longer days and off on Friday
CPSB hopes to return to school in-person with traditional daily instruction in August but stated in a Facebook post that preparations need to be made should the district be required to follow social distancing guidelines and implement a modified schedule through a blended model or distance learning.
“From the very beginning, we always knew there were likely three options for next school year...one being, and the most important...and the one we all want, is we go back based on the calendar the board has adopted," said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus.
Response to the survey has sparked some debate online.
"Since the minute it went out...many people have said: 'we don’t like any of those options...we want to come back full time’, said Bruchhaus. "We know and we do too, but in the event that we don’t, we want to hear from parents on what might be the next best option.
Brucchaus says even with all the social distancing measures in place, he understands that there still may be some families uncomfortable with sending their children to the classroom. He said the district is willing to work on an individual basis.
“If it’s left just up to us in Calcasieu Parish, we’re going back to school," Bruchhaus said. "There will be some students that don’t feel comfortable coming back and we will have options for them that’s virtual.”
In the meantime, the school board is spending the summer months acquiring sanitizer stations and non-contact thermometers to distribute to all the district campuses. They’ll also spend the next 3 months bringing in teachers of all grades to map out virtual lesson plans if they’re needed in the fall.
The survey itself asks parents to share whether or not they would send their child to school in the fall if campuses reopen, then asks if their children would be allowed to return under each of the different learning models. “Yes,” “no” and “undecided” are the options provided.
The survey is not a final vote on plans for the next school year. It will be used as a gauge to see what parents and students would be comfortable with. CPSB will be accepting responses during the next few weeks.
A survey is being sent this week to all email addresses that are registered in the student information system. CPSB asks that you share your input no later than June 10.
If you do not receive an emailed survey within the next few days, please make sure your information is correct in the Student Progress Center, and send an email to info@cpsb.org.
