Sasol expects earnings losses at Lake Charles plant, plans for some salary reductions

“Despite the Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) ramp up continuing in line with expectations for operational performance, further price weakness means that the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) contribution from LCCP for financial year 2020 has been revised to a loss of between US$50-US$100 million. This compares to the previous guidance of a positive EBITDA of US$50-US$100 million before the price weakness as a result of the decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 global demand reduction.”