BECi power outage affecting over 6,000 customers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Power has been restored to all members as of 8:30 p.m. in the Moss Bluff area.
More than 6,000 customers in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish were without power on Monday evening.
Beauregard Electric Cooperative’s BECi map showed power outages in the Moss Bluff area and over 700 customers had called within an hour.
BECi spokesperson Danielle Tilley said the company’s power supplier that feeds the substation in the Moss Bluff area was experiencing a power outage due to animal related issues. Tilley said the crews were working to restore power and would give an update on when it would be restored.
