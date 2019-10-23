Tense public hearing at Jeff Davis Building and Grounds Committee meeting over name for new Jennings elementary school

“It brings up a lot of hurtful feelings and you could feel some of that at this meeting tonight,” Credeur said. “Some of the deep feelings some people have from history. They are still very real to these people. Back when there were separate schools for the white students and separate schools for the African American students at the end of the day, many of the African American schools were not of the same quality. They were not built the same quality, they did not have the same quality educational materials and it was absolutely wrong. It was a horrible time in our history. So there was a movement to change all that and the changes of all that has those deep feelings stirred up."