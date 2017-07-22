Local reaction to US-China rice export agreement

A cargo trailer caught fire late Saturday morning on I-10 westbound near the Westlake exit.
Westlake Police got a call at 10:22 a.m. of the cargo trailer smoking on the interstate, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.More >>
After years of political gridlock, the United States and China reached a trade agreement for exporting rice. Once the deal is finalized, it could provide a boost to farmers across the U.S., including those here in Louisiana.
From rice farming alone, Louisiana earns $712 million in revenue in exports, and across the U.S., $5.6 Billion, not including the value added from mills.More >>
For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China, the largest rice consumer in the world.
A trade agreement between the two nations could provide a boost to U.S. rice growers and millers, including those here in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
At a meeting Thursday night at the Sulphur Regional Library, homeowners in the Belle Savanne subdivision were able to address their concerns and hear from the developers themselves. Recently one of the residents reached out to KPLC about the constant flooding and drainage issues in the neighborhood.More >>
Lake Charles Police detectives are investigating a homicide at 2323 Broad Street that occurred Saturday morning.
LCPD received a call about the shooting at 6:00 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
The victim was given aid on the scene, and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.More >>
