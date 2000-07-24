Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.More >>
Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.More >>
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach. Roach has been mayor since 2000, but did not run for re-election.More >>
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach. Roach has been mayor since 2000, but did not run for re-election.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Lake Charles police confirm there's been a shooting in the 800 block of North Booker Street in Lake Charles..More >>
Lake Charles police confirm there's been a shooting in the 800 block of North Booker Street in Lake Charles..More >>
Overnight showers and thunderstorms will come through tonight. We will see windy conditions with these storms. The rain will start as early as the early evening hours and will last into Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected tonight, but there is a chance for heavy rainfall in some areas. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s tonight, thanks to the rain and cloud cover keeping the warmer temperatures near the surface.More >>
Overnight showers and thunderstorms will come through tonight. We will see windy conditions with these storms. The rain will start as early as the early evening hours and will last into Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected tonight, but there is a chance for heavy rainfall in some areas. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s tonight, thanks to the rain and cloud cover keeping the warmer temperatures near the surface.More >>
Closing arguments are expected today in the second-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Nathaniel "Dirty Red" Reynaud. Ali Barconey stands accused of killing Reynaud at a home on Allen Street in 2014. The defense put on its case Friday morning and the prosecution is now offering its rebuttal. Barconey's nephew, William Lee Carter, took the stand Thursday as the state's last witness. He testified that he, Barconey and Trevis Barber went into the home armed on ...More >>
Closing arguments are expected today in the second-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Nathaniel "Dirty Red" Reynaud. Ali Barconey stands accused of killing Reynaud at a home on Allen Street in 2014. The defense put on its case Friday morning and the prosecution is now offering its rebuttal. Barconey's nephew, William Lee Carter, took the stand Thursday as the state's last witness. He testified that he, Barconey and Trevis Barber went into the home armed on ...More >>
A man found guilty of simple robbery has been sentenced to life in prison under the habitual offender law. Dudley Melancon, 28, of Opelousas, is a third-time violent offender. Judge David Ritchie sentenced Melancon to life in prison without benefit of probation parole or suspension of sentence. In May 2014, Melancon robbed a Sulphur water works employee carrying a bank bag. She was leaving Sulphur's Municipal Business Center to make a deposit when Melancon pushed her down and t...More >>
A man found guilty of simple robbery has been sentenced to life in prison under the habitual offender law. Dudley Melancon, 28, of Opelousas, is a third-time violent offender. Judge David Ritchie sentenced Melancon to life in prison without benefit of probation parole or suspension of sentence. In May 2014, Melancon robbed a Sulphur water works employee carrying a bank bag. She was leaving Sulphur's Municipal Business Center to make a deposit when Melancon pushed her down and t...More >>
Not one, two or three. We've got seven fat puppies on today's Puppy Cam brought to you by Gill Bright Animal Hospital! Watch online at 1 p.m. today.More >>
Not one, two or three. We've got seven fat puppies on today's Puppy Cam brought to you by Gill Bright Animal Hospital! Watch online at 1 p.m. today.More >>
Due to expected inclement weather, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission’s “Vietnam Veterans Honor Day” event set for Saturday, March 25, is moving indoors.More >>
Due to expected inclement weather, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission’s “Vietnam Veterans Honor Day” event set for Saturday, March 25, is moving indoors.More >>
In the hours following the procession for Lt. Shawn Anderson, a mother from Walker composed a beautiful poem to recount the experience.More >>
In the hours following the procession for Lt. Shawn Anderson, a mother from Walker composed a beautiful poem to recount the experience.More >>
Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one dance center launched "Buddy Dance" as an inclusive dance class for those with special needs.More >>
Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports one dance center launched "Buddy Dance" as an inclusive dance class for those with special needs.More >>
Hoping to address drainage concerns in the parish, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday adopted a resolution allowing it to move forward with the purchase of some 16 acres off Louisiana Avenue, along Contraband Bayou.More >>
Hoping to address drainage concerns in the parish, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday adopted a resolution allowing it to move forward with the purchase of some 16 acres off Louisiana Avenue, along Contraband Bayou.More >>
Tim Klein’s water looks clean now, but over the past five years, it hasn’t always been that way.More >>
Tim Klein’s water looks clean now, but over the past five years, it hasn’t always been that way.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury recognized James "Jim" Beam Thursday. Beam was recently inducted into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury recognized James "Jim" Beam Thursday. Beam was recently inducted into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame.More >>
A popular ride service company has made its way to Lake Charles.More >>
A popular ride service company has made its way to Lake Charles.More >>
On National Puppy Day, news broke of the K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.More >>
On National Puppy Day, news broke of the K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.More >>
The state’s final witness on Thursday was one of the three armed intruders in the 2014 Allen Street shooting. And he is Ali Barconey’s nephew.More >>
The state’s final witness on Thursday was one of the three armed intruders in the 2014 Allen Street shooting. And he is Ali Barconey’s nephew.More >>
After this streak of foggy mornings that Southwest Louisiana's been having, Louisiana State Police Troop D wants to remind drivers to take caution on the roads.More >>
After this streak of foggy mornings that Southwest Louisiana's been having, Louisiana State Police Troop D wants to remind drivers to take caution on the roads.More >>
A total of 36 officers from 13 agencies in the six-parish area graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy Thursday.More >>
A total of 36 officers from 13 agencies in the six-parish area graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy Thursday.More >>
A Crowley police officer is recovering after getting shot overnight, authorities said.More >>
A Crowley police officer is recovering after getting shot overnight, authorities said.More >>
A Crowley Police Department K-9 officer died in an overnight shooting that left two others dead and an officer wounded. The K-9 officer Roscoe was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office on Thursday around noon. Police held a procession for the slain K-9 officer. Roscoe is set to be cremated tomorrow in Sulphur. State police are continuing to investigate the shooting. The identity of the victims are unknown at this time. Copyright ...More >>
A Crowley Police Department K-9 officer died in an overnight shooting that left two others dead and an officer wounded. The K-9 officer Roscoe was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office on Thursday around noon. Police held a procession for the slain K-9 officer. Roscoe is set to be cremated tomorrow in Sulphur. State police are continuing to investigate the shooting. The identity of the victims are unknown at this time. Copyright ...More >>
The funeral for slain East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson is being held in Baton Rouge at the Healing Place Church.More >>
The funeral for slain East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson is being held in Baton Rouge at the Healing Place Church.More >>
Due to expected inclement weather, the 'Live at the Lakefront' event set for tonight is moving indoors.More >>
Due to expected inclement weather, the 'Live at the Lakefront' event set for tonight is moving indoors.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Shrimp Fajitas and Mexican Guacamole.More >>
Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for Shrimp Fajitas and Mexican Guacamole.More >>
Today is National Puppy Day!More >>
Today is National Puppy Day!More >>
The Southwest Louisiana Chamber Business Expo is being held today at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Southwest Louisiana Chamber Business Expo is being held today at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Yet another widow of a fallen deputy needs the love and support of the community as she prepares for her husband's funeral Thursday.More >>
Yet another widow of a fallen deputy needs the love and support of the community as she prepares for her husband's funeral Thursday.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.More >>
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.More >>
The venue, one of the largest tourist attractions in Louisiana and know nationally, is under threat of being closed due to state budget cuts.More >>
The venue, one of the largest tourist attractions in Louisiana and know nationally, is under threat of being closed due to state budget cuts.More >>
A new program to help teenagers understand the problems of human trafficking, social media safety and online solicitation is taking shape in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
A new program to help teenagers understand the problems of human trafficking, social media safety and online solicitation is taking shape in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.More >>
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center (CWC) will host its annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, on the second and third floors of the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center (CWC) will host its annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, on the second and third floors of the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.More >>
The Junior League of Lake Charles is bringing Touch A Truck.More >>
The Junior League of Lake Charles is bringing Touch A Truck.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.More >>
Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.More >>
Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.More >>
Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.More >>
Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.More >>
Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.More >>
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach. Roach has been mayor since 2000, but did not run for re-election.More >>
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach. Roach has been mayor since 2000, but did not run for re-election.More >>
The city of Gonzales has announced it is canceling its Music in the Park concert series this spring. City leaders said the August flood interfered with their plans, but they are working on a possible fall series.More >>
The city of Gonzales has announced it is canceling its Music in the Park concert series this spring. City leaders said the August flood interfered with their plans, but they are working on a possible fall series.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Baton Rouge on behalf of at least seven Baton Rouge residents.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Baton Rouge on behalf of at least seven Baton Rouge residents.More >>
After 44 years in the education field, Hudson Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker has announced her retirement.More >>
After 44 years in the education field, Hudson Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker has announced her retirement.More >>
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.More >>
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman.More >>
A Nacogdoches man was found dead after a vehicle was discovered in a cluster of trees off the loop Friday morning.More >>
A Nacogdoches man was found dead after a vehicle was discovered in a cluster of trees off the loop Friday morning.More >>
A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.More >>
A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.More >>
Click on these feel-good stories that will uplift, warm your heart, are cute, sweet or just something that makes you smile.More >>
Click on these feel-good stories that will uplift, warm your heart, are cute, sweet or just something that makes you smile.More >>
Donald Trump is the nation's 45th president.More >>
Donald Trump is the nation's 45th president.More >>