It seems over the past four years, the Cowboys' arc to Southland prominence, has coincided with the development of third baseman Matt Gallier. McNeese has won 30 or more games in three straight seasons for just the second time in program history. Gallier meanwhile has upped his average in each of those seasons. He's now hitting over .400 this year. "My success isn't my success alone, it has to do with the coaches and Coach [Nick] Zaleski has a great philosop...

More >>