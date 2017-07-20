US-China export agreement could boost Louisiana rice industry

Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.More >>
The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in. Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over.
Random acts of kindness are hard come by, but one Hardee's employee was served an extra helping of kindness when she thought all was lost.
Felisha Morgan is a foreign exchange student from Jamaica, working two jobs to support herself, and although she works hard she never loses her smile.
Just a year after Louisiana was ranked as the 7th worst state for business, CNBC ranked the "Worst States to Live In 2017". Louisiana ranks 2nd worst. "That doesn't surprise me," said Alex Allemond. "I meet a lot of people at my job and they don't like Louisiana." The study's quality of life score is 87 out of 300 points, a score Louisiana resident Jeff Staples disagrees with. "I think the quality of life is great," he said.
