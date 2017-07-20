US-China export agreement could boost Louisiana rice industry - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

US-China export agreement could boost Louisiana rice industry

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(SOURCE: KPLC) (SOURCE: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China, the world's largest rice consumer.

A trade agreement between the two nations could provide a boost to U.S. rice growers and millers, including those here in Southwest Louisiana.

On Thursday, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that China and the U.S. had reached agreement on the final details for implementing a trade deal that allows U.S. milled rice into the Chinese market, a deal that was reached in January 2016. 

"I think it's a boost for rice producers and millers in the state," said Michael Deliberto, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at LSU.

Deliberto says that although one can't immediately gauge the impact the agreement will have on prices for Louisiana-produced rice, there's a great opportunity to break into a lucrative market, now that the trade deal is finalized. 

And getting even a small percentage of market share of the rice imported to China - most of which now comes from Southeast Asia - could benefit U.S. rice growers, said Deliberto. 

Once the deal is fully implemented, the U.S. rice industry will have access to the world’s largest producer and consumer of rice. Since 2013, China also has also been the largest importer, with imports reaching nearly 5 million tons last year, according to a statement released by the White House.

“This is another great day for U.S. agriculture and, in particular, for our rice growers and millers, who can now look forward to gaining access to the Chinese market. This market represents an exceptional opportunity today, with enormous potential for growth in the future,” Perdue said in a statement. “The agreement with China has been in the works for more than a decade and I’m pleased to see it finally come to fruition, especially knowing how greatly it will benefit our growers and industry."

U.S. rice exports to China can begin after an audit of U.S. rice facilities by Chinese government inspectors, according to the White House.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Alliance for Positive Growth opposes parish drainage ordinance, at least for now

    Alliance for Positive Growth opposes parish drainage ordinance, at least for now

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:35:24 GMT

    Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.                 

    More >>

    Most want to see positive growth in southwest Louisiana. Yet some have positively had it with growth they think is causing flooding and drainage problems.  

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Teen wanted in Simmons Street homicide turns himself in

    UPDATE: Teen wanted in Simmons Street homicide turns himself in

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:28:31 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in. Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.

    More >>

    The 16-year-old Lake Charles Police have been looking for connected to the Simmons Street homicide has turned himself in. Justin Ned was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.

    More >>

  • CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:35:56 GMT

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm. The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver. It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over. The video can be found HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly