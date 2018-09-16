Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19

  Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19

Historic and likely catastrophic flooding is expected, as dams and levees threaten to fail and rivers have not yet crested across the Carolinas.
By 

RNN Staff

Published 14m at 2:46 PM

TODAY'S HEADLINES

‘Swamp People’ Randy Edwards dies in car crash, sources say
  ‘Swamp People’ Randy Edwards dies in car crash, sources say
Randy Edwards, who appeared on History Channel’s “Swamp People,” died in a car crash, according to his family.
By 

Danae Leake

6:34 AM 6:34 AM
The Emmy winner is ... maybe viewers, diversity, 'SNL' brand
The Emmy winner is ... maybe viewers, diversity, 'SNL' brand
As Emmy Award nominees nervously wait to hear their name called, or not, there's more on the line at tonight's ceremony than personal glory
By 

LYNN ELBER

12:45 AM 12:45 AM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stick around with isolated afternoon rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stick around with isolated afternoon rain chances
Hot temperatures stick around through mid-week with isolated thunderstorm chances
By 

Gabrielle Espinosa

September 16 September 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures sticking around

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures sticking around

Warm temperatures stick around as high pressure keeps afternoon rain chances isolated.
By 

Gabrielle Espinosa

September 15 September 15
Suspect of hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane arrested

Suspect of hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane arrested

Arrest made in hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane.
By 

Patrick Deaville

September 15 September 15
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns
Published September 16, 2018 at 8:32 AM
Coast Guard member ‘removed' after flashing symbol on live TV
Published September 15, 2018 at 9:35 PM
  McNeese fans kickoff first home game with tailgating
Published September 15, 2018 at 7:34 PM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

5h 5h
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness

S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness

A woman fled Florence from Myrtle Beach, SC to Sarasota, FL, and a stranger bestowed an act of kindness in a parking lot.
By 

RNN Staff

8:54 AM 8:54 AM

SPORTS

SEC sets 8:15 p.m. kickoff for LSU vs. Ole Miss

SEC sets 8:15 p.m. kickoff for LSU vs. Ole Miss

The game in Tiger Stadium will be aired on ESPN.
Published 3h at 11:51 AM
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns

Saints take on the Cleveland Browns

Saints take on the Cleveland Browns at noon today.
September 16 September 16

CONSIDER THIS

BET: Safety at school
By 

August 22 August 22
  CONSIDER THIS: School Supply Drive
By 

John Ware

August 2 August 2
CONSIDER THIS: Fourth of July safety
By 

July 4 July 4
  CONSIDER THIS: Fourth of July safety
July 3 July 3
CONSIDER THIS: Being Prepared
By 

June 22 June 22

TOUCHDOWN LIVE

KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Lake Charles College Prep at Northside
By 

September 15 September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: South Cameron at Gueydan
By 

September 15 September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Highland Baptist at Grand Lake
By 

September 15 September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Sam Houston at Iowa
By 

September 15 September 15
KPLC 7News Touchdown Live Week 3
By 

September 14 September 14