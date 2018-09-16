Skip to content
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
Historic and likely catastrophic flooding is expected, as dams and levees threaten to fail and rivers have not yet crested across the Carolinas.
By
RNN Staff
Published 14m at 2:46 PM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily hot temperatures with isolated storms this week
By
Grant Roberts
Published 1h at 1:03 PM
Two arrested in Vernon Parish for inappropriate contact with a juvenile
By
Tresia Bowles
Published 2h at 12:32 PM
Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
By
Web Staff
Published 2h at 12:26 PM
La. Board of Medical Examiners votes to eliminate patient limit for licensed medical marijuana doctors
By
Matt Houston
Published 2h at 12:26 PM
SEC sets 8:15 p.m. kickoff for LSU vs. Ole Miss
Published 3h at 11:51 AM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 3h at 11:09 AM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
‘Swamp People’ Randy Edwards dies in car crash, sources say
Randy Edwards, who appeared on History Channel’s “Swamp People,” died in a car crash, according to his family.
By
Danae Leake
6:34 AM
6:34 AM
The Emmy winner is ... maybe viewers, diversity, 'SNL' brand
As Emmy Award nominees nervously wait to hear their name called, or not, there's more on the line at tonight's ceremony than personal glory
By
LYNN ELBER
12:45 AM
12:45 AM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stick around with isolated afternoon rain chances
Hot temperatures stick around through mid-week with isolated thunderstorm chances
By
Gabrielle Espinosa
September 16
September 16
California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns
Coast Guard member ‘removed' after flashing symbol on live TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures sticking around
Warm temperatures stick around as high pressure keeps afternoon rain chances isolated.
By
Gabrielle Espinosa
September 15
September 15
Suspect of hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane arrested
Arrest made in hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane.
By
Patrick Deaville
September 15
September 15
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns
Published September 16, 2018 at 8:32 AM
Coast Guard member ‘removed' after flashing symbol on live TV
Published September 15, 2018 at 9:35 PM
McNeese fans kickoff first home game with tailgating
By
Shelby Trahan
Published September 15, 2018 at 7:34 PM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
5h
5h
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness
A woman fled Florence from Myrtle Beach, SC to Sarasota, FL, and a stranger bestowed an act of kindness in a parking lot.
By
RNN Staff
8:54 AM
8:54 AM
SPORTS
SEC sets 8:15 p.m. kickoff for LSU vs. Ole Miss
The game in Tiger Stadium will be aired on ESPN.
Published 3h at 11:51 AM
McNeese defense powered by Blunt Force
September 16
September 16
Payton: We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go
By
Garland Gillen
September 16
September 16
Cowboys down Colonels 20-10 to stay unbeaten on the season
September 16
September 16
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns
Saints take on the Cleveland Browns at noon today.
September 16
September 16
SWLA high school football
THE SOUTHERN WEEKEND
The best burger in Georgia has a pretty distinct name
Meet the Megalodon – the monster that once roamed the U.S. coast
This museum is home to the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets
Tequila-infused Ceviche at Maya Mexican Grill and Tequila Lounge
CONSIDER THIS
BET: Safety at school
By
August 22
August 22
CONSIDER THIS: School Supply Drive
By
John Ware
August 2
August 2
CONSIDER THIS: Fourth of July safety
By
July 4
July 4
CONSIDER THIS: Fourth of July safety
July 3
July 3
CONSIDER THIS: Being Prepared
By
June 22
June 22
HEALTH
La. Board of Medical Examiners votes to eliminate patient limit for licensed medical marijuana doctors
By
Matt Houston
2h
2h
Parish offiicals: Mosquito outbreak in Calcasieu worst in three years
September 12
September 12
Father, McNeese student, diagnosed with fast-growing brain tumor
By
Kayla Courvell
September 12
September 12
DeQuincy woman contracts West Nile Virus
By
Theresa Schmidt
September 11
September 11
Vinton comes together for police officer with stage 4 cancer
By
Chandler Watkins
September 7
September 7
NATIONAL
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
-9118m
-9118m
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
1h
1h
The aftermath of Hurricane Florence
By
1h
1h
TOUCHDOWN LIVE
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Lake Charles College Prep at Northside
By
September 15
September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: South Cameron at Gueydan
By
September 15
September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Highland Baptist at Grand Lake
By
September 15
September 15
KPLC 7News TDL Week 3: Sam Houston at Iowa
By
September 15
September 15
KPLC 7News Touchdown Live Week 3
By
September 14
September 14