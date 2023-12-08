50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Body found near Sabine that of missing Texas man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A body found in the water near the burnout bridge at the end of Old Hwy. 90 near Vinton is that of a Texas man, authorities said.

The body was found floating in the water around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Detectives identified the man as Steven Hagan, 34, who had been reported missing in Orange County, Texas, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The man was seen on Nov. 1 when a family member dropped him off to fish in the area where he was found.

At the time of the initial investigation there were no obvious signs of foul play, Vincent said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Sulphur police car
Man accused of shooting at Sulphur police arrested on attempted murder charges
Former Sulphur Teacher of the Year arrested for child pornography in Texas
Former Sulphur Teacher of the Year arrested for child pornography in Texas
Isolated to scattered showers could pop up this afternoon as temperatures heat up
First Alert Forecast: A few storms and showers possible Friday as humidity ramps up ahead of Saturday’s front
Health Headlines: Tips for teens to get enough sleep
Health Headlines: Tips for teens to get enough sleep