Body found near Sabine that of missing Texas man

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A body found in the water near the burnout bridge at the end of Old Hwy. 90 near Vinton is that of a Texas man, authorities said.

The body was found floating in the water around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Detectives identified the man as Steven Hagan, 34, who had been reported missing in Orange County, Texas, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The man was seen on Nov. 1 when a family member dropped him off to fish in the area where he was found.

At the time of the initial investigation there were no obvious signs of foul play, Vincent said. The investigation is ongoing.

