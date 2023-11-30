50/50 Thursdays
Body found in waterway near Old Hwy. 90 in Vinton

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered a body in the waterway near Old Hwy. 90, or Burnout Bridge, in Vinton earlier this afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 1:30 p.m. of what looked like a body in the water. CPSO Marine Division arrived on scene and was able to recover the body.

It is unknown at this time if foul play is involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back as we continue to update this story.

