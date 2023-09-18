50/50 Thursdays
BRPD chief reveals agency ‘cooperating’ with FBI amid Brave Cave probe

Brave cave
Brave cave(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced Monday that the Baton Rouge Police Department is cooperating with the FBI to investigate alleged misconduct inside of the Brave Cave.

Chief Paul says the agency considered involving a number of different agencies in the investigation, but says he personally chose to go with the FBI after meeting with federal investigators during the last week of August.

He would not go into detail about the investigation but says there were some “very concerning” things that were brought to his attention. He also crediting reporting by WAFB as the catalyst for his decision to bring in federal partners.

