Study shows traffic fatalities continue to rise in Louisiana

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During the pandemic, it’s believed people were driving less due to lockdowns, quarantines and fewer reasons to be out on the road, but that did not mean fewer deaths on Louisiana streets.

According to The Road Information Program, or TRIP, traffic fatalities jumped 21% from 2019 to 2022.

“Across the country, traffic fatality rates are too high, but they are even higher in a number of states including Louisiana,” director of policy and research, Rocky Moretti said.

TRIP’s study examined the cause for the increase and the costs. In 2022, the cost of fatal and serious crashes was an estimated $37 billion. That includes property damage and health care expenses.

“But when you include the quality-of-life costs, the impact of if someone is killed, seriously injured or disabled, and look at those personal costs, then that’s an additional $28 billion annually,” Moretti said.

Moretti said the report shows improving these numbers starts with drivers being properly restrained, wearing helmets and not driving while impaired or distracted. He said it’s also important for agencies to make needed roadway repairs and improvements.

“Like adding rumble strips, adding paved shoulders, adding turn lanes and also providing a safe facility for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Moretti said.

The days leading up to and right after July 4 are busy travel days. Louisiana State Police reported 13 fatal crashes last year during those days, and in 2021, 10 fatal crashes which resulted in 12 deaths.

To view the report, click here.

