Sheriff’s Office looking for women who allegedly stole alcohol and pepper sprayed employees at Total Wine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a group of women who allegedly stole several shopping carts worth of alcohol and pepper sprayed employees who tried to stop them.

Alleged Total Wine burglars (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 5 at the Total Wine on Siegen after 6 p.m.

Deputies say the women attempted to exit the store with several shopping carts full of alcohol without paying and pepper sprayed several employees when confronted.

They fled in a light-colored Kia sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

