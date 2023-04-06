50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office looking for women who allegedly stole alcohol and pepper sprayed employees at Total Wine

Alleged Total Wine burglars
By Lester Duhé and Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a group of women who allegedly stole several shopping carts worth of alcohol and pepper sprayed employees who tried to stop them.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 5 at the Total Wine on Siegen after 6 p.m.

Deputies say the women attempted to exit the store with several shopping carts full of alcohol without paying and pepper sprayed several employees when confronted.

They fled in a light-colored Kia sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

