KK’s Corner killings case returned to Calcasieu District Attorney

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The case files on the KK’s Corner killings that led to Thomas Frank Cisco’s conviction are being returned to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

7News submitted a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Justice for the case files, and the DOJ replied saying the records requested are no longer in their custody or control.

The District Attorney’s Office recused itself in Feb. 2004 during State of Louisiana v. Thomas Cisco due to a potential conflict of interest. They requested the transfer by letter on Feb. 10, after Cisco’s parole was rescinded, determining that the conflict of interest no longer exists. The request was granted the next day.

The District Attorney’s Office expects to receive the entire case file by the end of next week.

