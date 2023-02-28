50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Massive layoffs reported at EA on LSU campus

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Numerous people employed as testers for Electronic Arts, located on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, were terminated Tuesday, Feb. 28.

More than 200 employees who contract with EA through a third-party company lost their jobs, documents reviewed by WAFB I-Team revealed.

It is possible employees for other third-party contractors were also terminated.

A spokesperson for Electronic Arts (EA) declined to provide WAFB with a specific number of affected employees.

The workers all played and tested Apex Legends, one of the company’s most popular games.

The EA spokesperson, Lindsey Campbell, says that testing of that game will no longer be done at the Baton Rouge location.

EA Letter
EA Letter(WAFB)

“Testing games is an integral part of delivering the best experiences for our players,” Campbell said. “As part of our ongoing global strategy, we are expanding the distribution of our Apex Legends testing team and ending testing execution that’s been concentrated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

RELATED: EA SPORTS gaming company to locate facility at LSU

Campbell said testing of that particular game will now be done globally, allowing the company to “increase the hours per week we’re able to test and optimize the game.”

She said the Electronic Arts studio on the LSU campus will remain open but did not say what the workers there would be doing. She also did not say how many employees still have jobs there.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

The gate at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La.
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor at Fort Polk
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Frustrated residents shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year
- clipped version
LSU students create change with Just Imagine Project
LSU students create change with Just Imagine Project
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’