Victim’s family, DA react after Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the only person convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple homicide in Lake Charles, had his parole rescinded just a day after being told he could be out of prison within a week.

“What everyone needs to understand that as a result of the plea today that Thomas Cisco will die in Angola, said Assistant Attorney General David Caldwell in 2010. “Part of why this was done to allow these families and this parish some sense of closure.”

After Cisco was granted parole, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office requested to review all disciplinary records for Cisco and learned of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.

It was later learned that the infraction occurred before the parole hearing took place, and on Thursday, Cisco went before a disciplinary board to which he pled guilty to the infraction.

“The Attorney General in 2010 is the one that actually pled him to the manslaughter. The DA’s office originally convicted him with first degree murder, and he was sentenced to death penalty,” said Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “When the Attorney General’s office got it when it came back on appeal, they pled it to manslaughter, three counts of manslaughter, looking at over 100 years, and that’s when he made the assurance to Calcasieu Parish. This man would serve the rest of his life in jail, and that almost didn’t happen.”

It has been confirmed that Cisco’s parole has been rescinded.

“He was asked during the parole hearing if he’s had any infractions, and he told the parole board no, and that wasn’t the truth,” said Dwight. “He was aware that there was an infraction the day before, the day before the parole hearing, he was not truthful with the parole board. They actually had a disciplinary board hearing the following day where he pled guilty to that disciplinary infraction.”

Marty LeBouef was one of the three victims, and his brother Lane LeBouef said his other 3 siblings were not notified of Cisco’s parole hearing.

“We were a family of five, Marty was the youngest, he was the baby of the bunch,” said Lane LeBouef. “I have two, I have an older sister, a younger sister and a younger brother, and I was the only one contacted, and I adamantly asked them to call my other siblings. She told me she would, you know, she told me she would, and my siblings never got a phone call.”

In 2004, the Attorney General’s Office took over Cisco’s case from the DA because of a conflict of interest. District Attorney Dwight said the conflict no longer exists and wants the case brought back to Calcasieu.

“We believe that the conflict doesn’t doesn’t exist anymore, so we, the the crime originated here in Calcasieu Parish, we believe we are the prosecuting agency now,” said Dwight. “We want the file back. We don’t have it right now because we had recused to the attorney general’s office, but we are requesting that that prosecution come back to our office.”

Dwight said his office is always present for every parole hearing. The Attorney General’s Office opposed Cisco’s release but did not attend the parole hearing.

“Our office is always present for a parole hearing. We are there to oppose a parole hearing or we give our input to the parole board to let them know if we approve it or not approve it, and we are there in person when we do that, we will do that,” said Dwight. “If we get the file back, we will do that in the future. The process worked here because they did realize what happened and corrected the wrong.”

