50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

I-TEAM: Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case

Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case
Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case(wafb)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek upgraded first-degree rape charges against men arrested after an alleged sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death hours later. Stuart Theriot, a felony prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, revealed that information in bond hearings for the three men Tuesday, Jan. 24. He also added he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.

RELATED STORIES
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case

The suspects include Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, who was charged with third-degree rape after allegedly having sex with the female student in the back of a car. Washington’s friend, Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, was charged as principal to third-degree rape and was allegedly in the front seat of the car at the time. The driver, Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, was also charged with principle to third-degree rape.

19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers says prior to setting bond, he viewed video filmed by one of the suspects. He noted the video showed the suspects “callously” laughing as the young student slurred her words inside of the car, but does not show the assault. Myers says he also reviewed video from Reggie’s bar near LSU which showed the student stumbling, falling over, and needing help standing prior to the sexual encounter.

Defense lawyers hoped the videos would prove that the sexual encounter was consensual. Instead, Myers said the video combined by statements investigators say they obtained from Carver about the student’s behavior at the time was enough to convince him that a crime had occurred.

“The evidence to me is clear,” said Myers.

A hearing for the fourth suspect, a juvenile charged with first-degree rape, was pushed back to February. Theriot did not say how soon prosecutors plan to move forward with their request against the three suspects.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Tornado Warning in portions of rural western Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes
High speed chase ends in crash, drugs seized
High speed chase ends in crash, drugs seized
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures
Severe storms by late-afternoon
ALERT DAY: Severe storm threat continues through early evening