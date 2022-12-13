50/50 Thursdays
TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 10:00 p.m.

  • A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
  • A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.

The threat of additional storms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning, so this watch could be extended to beyond 10:00 p.m. and also expanded to include other parishes in Southwest Louisiana.

Stay tuned to KPLC and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather development.

