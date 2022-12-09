Some Calcasieu voting locations relocated for Saturday’s election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu voting locations for Saturday’s election have changed.

The information from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury about voting locations is listed below:

All residents who usually vote at Prien Lake Park Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles will be relocated to:

Prien Lake Elementary School, 3741 Nelson Road, Lake Charles (Precinct Nos. 362 and 363). This move is due to hurricane damage repairs.

All residents who usually vote at the Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station, 789 W. Houston River Road, Sulphur will be relocated to:

Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station, 3000 North Claiborne Street, Sulphur (Precinct Nos. 460E and 460W). This move is to a newly constructed fire station.

Some residents who usually vote at Frasch Elementary School, 540 South Huntington St., Sulphur will be relocated to:

Frasch Park Recreation Center, 400 Picard Road, Sulphur (Precinct Nos. 402 and 465). This move is a return to the regular location since hurricane repairs are now complete.

Some residents who usually vote at Ward Two Fire Protection District No. One Fire Station, 5677 Manchester Road, Iowa will be relocated to:

Ward Eight Protection District No. Two Fire Station, 3395 Manchester Road, Iowa, (Precinct Nos. 861E and 861W). This move is a return to the regular location since hurricane repairs are now complete.

