50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Some Calcasieu voting locations relocated for Saturday’s election

Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.(Louisiana Secretary of State)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu voting locations for Saturday’s election have changed.

For specifics on your voting location and what’s on your ballot, click HERE.

For what’s on the ballot around Southwest Lousiana, click HERE.

The information from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury about voting locations is listed below:

All residents who usually vote at Prien Lake Park Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles will be relocated to:

  • Prien Lake Elementary School, 3741 Nelson Road, Lake Charles (Precinct Nos. 362 and 363). This move is due to hurricane damage repairs.

All residents who usually vote at the Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station, 789 W. Houston River Road, Sulphur will be relocated to:

  • Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station, 3000 North Claiborne Street, Sulphur (Precinct Nos. 460E and 460W). This move is to a newly constructed fire station.

Some residents who usually vote at Frasch Elementary School, 540 South Huntington St., Sulphur will be relocated to:

  • Frasch Park Recreation Center, 400 Picard Road, Sulphur (Precinct Nos. 402 and 465). This move is a return to the regular location since hurricane repairs are now complete.

Some residents who usually vote at Ward Two Fire Protection District No. One Fire Station, 5677 Manchester Road, Iowa will be relocated to:

  • Ward Eight Protection District No. Two Fire Station, 3395 Manchester Road, Iowa, (Precinct Nos. 861E and 861W). This move is a return to the regular location since hurricane repairs are now complete.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits
Elton mayor candidates prepare for runoff election
Elton mayor candidates prepare for runoff election
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Governor Kristi Noem committed to repealing the state's tax on groceries during her 2022 budget...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature