DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election.

There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes.

However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon parishes, there are runoffs from the Nov. 8 election, as well as some tax propositions.

Early voting continues through Dec. 3.

Click HERE for info about the Dec. 10 election.

Click HERE to visit the Secretary of State’s voter portal.

Click HERE for more election news.

STATEWIDE AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1 - Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana

Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state? (Amends Article I, Section 10)

Amendment 2 - Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission

Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate? (Amends Article X, Section 3(B)(1) and (C))

Amendment 3 - Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission

Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate? (Amends Article X, Section 43(C))

CALCASIEU PARISH

School Board - District 2

Raymond Fondel (D)

Karen Hardy McReynolds (D)

School Board - District 14

Jackie Hebert (R)

Desmond Wallace (D)

School Board - District 15

Shawn Baumgarten (R)

Helen “Liz” Long (R)

City of Westlake Mayor

Michael T. Bergeron (R)

Hal McMillin (R)

Town of Iowa Mayor

Paul “Hounddog” Hesse (no party)

Douglas Neal Watkins (independent)

Westlake Council - Division A

Lori Ellis Peterson (R)

Skeeter Hayes (R)

Parishwide Proposition Renewal - 5.45 Mills, 10 Years

Shall the Chennault International Airport Authority, State of Louisiana (“District”) renew the levy and collection of a tax of five and forty-five hundredths (5.45) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2026, and ending December 31, 2035, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $14,380,211 for one entire year, for industrial, commercial, and economic development within the District (in Calcasieu Parish), including paying cost of maintaining, operating, relocating, constructing, or improving industrial properties or airport facilities of the District constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Town of Vinton - 1/2% Sales and Use Tax Renewal - M&TC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Town of Vinton, Louisiana (the “Town”) pursuant to Article VI, Sections 29-30 of the Louisiana Constitution, and other authority, be authorized to continue to levy and collect an existing sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%), for a renewed period of 10 years beginning January 1, 2023, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $174,613.88 for one calendar year, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 317, inclusive (the “Tax”), with the avails of the Tax (after paying reasonable costs of collecting and administering the Tax) dedicated and used for the following purposes: (a) seventy-five (75%) percent of the proceeds of said Tax shall be expended for maintenance and overlay of the hard surfaced streets within the Town, (b) and twenty-five (25%) percent of the Tax proceeds shall be expended for maintenance of Fire Department buildings, equipment, vehicles, payment of Fire Department insurance and utility bills, and for acquiring new equipment or vehicles for Fire Protection?

Jeff Davis Parish

Town of Elton Mayor

Brandon Kelley (R)

Kesia Lemoine (independent)

Broadmore Gravity Drainage District - 8.8 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Broadmore Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and eight-tenths (8.8) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $305,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits?

Gravity Sub-Drainage Dist. “A” of GDD No. 1 -- 11.39 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Gravity Sub-Drainage District “A” of Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eleven and thirty-nine hundredths (11.39) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $110,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, commencing 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?

VERNON PARISH

School Board - District 3

Todd Egan (R)

Deidra Shell (R)

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 11.89 Mills Continuation - PJ - 1 yr.

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for the entire year), for the year 2022, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a forty-four hundredths of a mill (.44) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.45 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Road District No. Three Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 4.77 Mills Continuation - PJ - 1 Yr.

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a four and seventy-seven hundredths (4.77) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $98,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for the entire year), for the year 2022, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent an eighteen hundredths of a mill (.18) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.59 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.