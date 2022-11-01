Lake Charles adds Chicken Salad Chick to the menu

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to check out “Chicken Salad Chick.”

The restaurant held its grand opening in Lake Charles at 3723 Nelson Rd. on Nov. 1, 2022, and had people lining up at 8 p.m. the night prior.

Why all the excitement? Free chicken salad all year.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

The first person at the door received free chicken salad once a week while the first 100 people received free chicken salad once a month.

But the restaurant doesn’t plan on stopping there. They’ll be giving away door prizes every day through Saturday, Nov. 5.

  • Nov. 2 - The first 50 guests to purchase the Chick Trio will receive a Chick Tumbler cup.
  • Nov. 3 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free wooden cutting board.
  • Nov. 4 - The First 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free tote bag
  • Nov. 5 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a cooler.

