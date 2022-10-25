Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary

Lake Charles, La.. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon.

Nurses, doctors, administrative staff and more gathered as they took a trip down memory lane on what it took to open the hospital doors.

Lake Charles Memorial opened in 1952 as a single 100-bed facility, and has grown into the largest locally-owned comprehensive health system in Southwest Louisiana, including three hospitals, over 20 clinics, and more than 100 employed physicians.

