Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La.. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon.
Nurses, doctors, administrative staff and more gathered as they took a trip down memory lane on what it took to open the hospital doors.
Lake Charles Memorial opened in 1952 as a single 100-bed facility, and has grown into the largest locally-owned comprehensive health system in Southwest Louisiana, including three hospitals, over 20 clinics, and more than 100 employed physicians.
