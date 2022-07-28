Calcasieu Deputy receives D.A.R.E. lifetime achievement award

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Captain Tracy Darbonne has been presented with the 2022 D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement Award for her continued hard work and years of dedication to the Louisiana D.A.R.E. program, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Darbonne was presented with the award at the annual Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officer Training Conference that was held in Opelousas, LA, earlier in July 2022.

Captain Darbonne has been employed at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office since 1994 and has been a D.A.R.E. officer for over 20 years. During her time as a D.A.R.E. Officer, she taught the program to fifth and seventh-grade students at schools in Calcasieu Parish.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso lauded her work saying, “Captain Darbonne has spent the majority of her career educating the youth in our community. She has worked very hard to make a lasting impression on the students in Calcasieu Parish. Captain Darbonne became the first female Captain at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently the supervisor over the Youth & D.A.R.E. Division. She leads by example and continues to instill passion to her fellow deputies, who strive to make positive interactions in the classroom.”

The D.A.R.E. program educates students about violence, bullying, alcohol, and drugs and allows our deputies to build positive relationships with the students.

