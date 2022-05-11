Pat’s of Henderson plans to open next month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pat’s of Henderson began hiring today and is hoping to open their doors next month.

“It’s very exciting,” said employee Shirley Brown.

After almost two years, Pat’s of Henderson is welcoming applicants today.

“Beyond excited, I can’t even tell you how long we’ve been waiting, how long the owner has been waiting, we’ve all been waiting for this moment. for us to be able to be back as a family, to run back as a family, we can’t wait to get back to the public,” said employee Cole Blanchard.

Cole Blanchard worked at Pat’s before the storms and is excited at the prospect of coming back, and reconnecting with old friends.

“I’ve been working here since I moved to Lake Charles in 1991,” said Brown.

Longtime fry cook Shirley Brown has been without a job for the last 2 years, patiently waiting for Pat’s to reopen.

“It looks so different now, like I’m walking into a new building,” Brown said.

While the building got a full makeover, owner Nicholas Perioux said you’ll be able to enjoy the same beloved dishes.

“We have the same great flavor, I have the same original chef, so the food’s gonna be the same, it just has a new face to it. It’s a gem. There’s no doubt about it. Right here in Lake Charles,” said Perioux.

Though they are waiting a little longer to show everybody the new interior, we’re told it will be worth the wait.

“I don’t want to let out any secrets, but y’all be ready. that’s all I gotta say is it’s gonna be amazing,” said Blanchard.

The opening date has been postponed a few times due to contractor delays and supply shortages - not unlike other lake area restaurants.

Perioux said it’s been a tough journey to get to this point- but urges other restaurant and business owners to keep pushing forward.

“So I’d say trust god, do a good job, you’re gonna get back on your feet, but don’t give up,” Perioux said.

We reached out to Visit Lake Charles about the overall status of restaurants in the lake area. We’re told 70% of pre-storm restaurants plan to reopen.

Of those, 22% have already opened their doors.

