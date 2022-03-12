Support groups for cancer, diabetes patients return to West Cal Cam Hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Being diagnosed with a disease such as diabetes or cancer can be scary and confusing.

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is working to ease those emotions by helping to educate local residents, and give them a community of others going through the same difficult journey.

Chief Human Resources Officer Christi Kingsley shared the impact of the two support groups returning to the hospital, after being stopped over the past two years out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic.

“After two years of the pandemic, we are really excited to re-engage with people in our community,” she said.

Support groups are returning to West Cal Cam Hospital, and Kingsley says these groups are an important part of their community outreach.

“We offer a variety of programs to support people in our community that may be celebrating exciting events, dealing with a healthcare issue or crisis or seeking support from others who may be sharing similar experiences,” she said.

One of the groups returning, Pink Crusades, brings in medical professionals to educate and assist people through their breast cancer journeys.

“This group is open to the patients themselves, members of their family or close friends that want to support their loved one during this journey.”

The other - a diabetes support group.

“A diabetes support group is open to anybody in our community who wants to learn more about diabetes prevention or treatment measures so that they can stay in control and prevent any complications from hospitalizations.”

While these support groups are a great educational source, Kingsley says a main goal is to allow local residents to lean on each other during these difficult times in their lives.

“These support groups provided by West Calcasieu Cameron not only provide information from your health care providers and experts but it also gives the attendees the opportunity to learn and share with each other.”

These support groups are open to the public and free of charge.

The diabetes support group meets the second Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Cafeteria Conference Room.

The Pink Crusade breast cancer support group meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the WCCH Board Room, near the Cypress Street entrance.

For more information on these support groups and the hospital’s other community events, CLICK HERE.

