Trucker convoy rolls through Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nationwide protest are rolling out headed to Washington DC and one trucker convoy passed through the Lake Area early Saturday.

The “American Truckers Freedom Convoy” took to I-10 around seven Saturday morning with supporters lining over-passes and along the interstate.

“We stand for god, country and freedom in all areas,” convoy supporter Mona DeFries said.

“There’s millions of Americans again across all aisles of the political spectrum that are ready for our lives to to be back to the way it should be and we’re out here and we’re not going away and we’re not going to take it anymore,” supporter Eric Shanks.

Nationwide these convoys are known for protesting Covid-19 mandates, calling for medical freedom. However, Covid-19 restrictions are on the ease, but Sulphur’s own Kip Coltrin and head of American Truckers Freedom Convoy said their protest goes beyond the Covid mandates.

“Everybody thinks this is about the Covid vaccines and mandates, but that’s merely the straw that broke the camels back.” Coltrin said. “For all of us that have been watching and paying attention for 14 years, it’s the Keystone, it’s the inflation, it’s losing our nurses because of this draconian mandate. It’s so many things that would really take about 30 minutes to start explaining good.”

Coltrin explains the voices of trucker like himself are important to be heard as much of supply and demand relies on their work.

“We provide everything that shows up...your food, your clothes, your house and all that,” Coltrin said. “So, I think in many ways because there’s so many truckers in America, so many independent businesses owners of that nature all fighting the same thing and it makes sense that we go together.”

He said they expect to make it into Washington DC by late Sunday into early Monday.

