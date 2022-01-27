50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Center for Health Services to provide dental services to Head Start students in February

The SWLA Center for Health Services mobile unit.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services announced that its mobile unit will offer dental services to over 400 Calcasieu Parish Head Start students in February.

Chief Dental Officer Dr. Kimberly Bibbins and her dental team will provide dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments, according to the SWLA Center for Health Services.

The mobile unit is scheduled to visit the following schools on the dates listed below:

  • J.D. Clifton Elementary - Thursday, Feb. 3
  • Brenda Hunter Elementary - Thursday, Feb. 10
  • Jake Drost Elementary - Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • J.I. Watson Elementary - Thursday, Feb. 17
  • DeQuincy Elementary - Thursday, Feb. 24
  • J.F. Kennedy Elementary - Friday, Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

