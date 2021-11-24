Dec. 11 Election: Early voting begins Nov. 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder that early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

Citizens wanting to vote early may do so at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations, Ardoin said.

Ardoin has issued the following breakdown for election day:

• 7 parishes will have local propositions and candidate races: Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans and Rapides.

• 26 parishes will only have local propositions: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Grant, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Carroll.

• 1 parish will only have candidate races: Vernon.

• 1 parish will have a local proposition and a recall election: Ouachita.

• 29 parishes will have no elections: Caldwell, Cameron, Claiborne, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, Vermilion, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn.

Ardoin said voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting sites, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours, according to Ardoin. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov, according to Ardoin.

For more information, voters are asked to contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.