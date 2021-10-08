Three arrested in Vernon Sheriff’s Office investigation into ‘outlaw motorcycle gangs’

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says three men were arrested Thursday, Oct. 7, following an investigation into “outlaw motorcycle gangs.”

The motorcycle gangs Los Solitarios and Bandidos were investigated “due to recent acts of violence which placed the residents of Vernon Parish at risk,” Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said.

Community involvement was the catalyst for the operation, which progressed the investigation at an accelerated pace, according to Craft.

The community, as a whole, became involved and supported the investigation with information, as well as direct evidence of criminal acts involving the gang members, Craft said.

Arrest and search warrants were applied for and granted in relation to the alleged acts of violence, according to Craft.

Craft said during the course of the execution of the search warrants, firearms were located and taken into evidence.

The three men are accused of the following, according to Craft:

· James Larry Birdsong, 33, of New Llano, was arrested and accused of one count of terrorizing; one count of aggravated assault with a firearm; one count of criminal conspiracy; and one count of possession of a firearm on premises of an alcohol beverage outlet.

· Christopher William Moore, 33, of Deridder, was arrested and accused of one count of terrorizing; and one count of criminal conspiracy.

· James Allen Snyder Jr., 44, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing; and one count of criminal conspiracy.

According to Craft, the trio were responsible for the gang-related violent assault on rival Mongol Motorcycle Gang members at a local business on Sept. 11, 2021.

The customers, employees, and private citizens present at the establishment were placed in imminent danger during the incident, which also caused the disturbance of normal business practices, Craft said.

“Our community has endured significant disruptions recently, as the rival gangs have been engaging in ‘show of force’ antics within Vernon Parish,” Craft said. “This behavior and criminal conduct is unwanted in our communities and many businesses have now adopted new policies to discourage this sort of criminal behavior.”

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to gang activity to contact them at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.