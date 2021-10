Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh has scheduled a water outage for several days this month in order to make repairs.

Water will be shut off in the town from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the following days:

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

