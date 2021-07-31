50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Millions of children miss out on routine vaccines during pandemic

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though much of the conversation as of recent has been focused on COVID vaccines, local health officials want to remind parents about staying up-to-date on their children’s routine vaccinations.

Recent research indicates that millions of children have missed out on routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immunization data from 1980 to 2019 was analyzed finding that at least 17 million children worldwide likely missed routine vaccinations.

“The drop that we’ve seen in vaccinations is probably due to many offices being closed for prolonged periods of time during the pandemic. And then, for us here in Southwest Louisiana during our other disasters,” Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh, Region 5 medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said children’s routine vaccinations are not only preventatives but help eradicate deadly diseases.

“Anyone who lived through an era when these disease were running ramped in our communities, definitely appreciate how much this has changed life,” Cavanaugh said.

Some of those routine vaccines being required for Louisiana school children.

“So, the biggest vaccines that are required are those 4-year vaccines and the 11-year vaccines. The four-year vaccines are to make sure that we’re ready for school - we’ve got all our stuff done. And then as a pediatrician, we also use that vaccine visit to make sure that our children are growing well, developing well, and are school-ready,” Dr. Lyle Stephenson said.

Stephenson, a pediatrics specialist, said it’s important to help stop and slow the spread of contagious diseases.

“As with any disease right now, if you feel like you are sick or you’ve been around somebody that’s sick, stay away from others,” Stephenson said.

As for COVID-19, both Cavanaugh and Stephenson said they hope to see progress made on approving that vaccination for children under the age of 12 in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and died while the passenger sustained critical...
LSP: Fatal crash on I-10 West about four miles east of Lake Charles
Rita Fields used to have a restaurant at Hebert’s Landing at Big Lake, until the hurricane...
VIDEO: Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project announced for small businesses, workers and families
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend with limited rain chances
Millions of children miss out on routine vaccines during pandemic
Millions of children miss out on routine vaccines during pandemic