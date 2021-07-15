Calcasieu Parish to start private property debris removal program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will soon begin accepting applications for a hurricane-related demolition and debris removal program for residents in the parish’s unincorporated areas.

The parish will start accepting these applications on Monday, July 26, 2021.

If a resident is determined to be eligible they will receive assistance with the demolition and debris removal of structures that are deemed to be health hazards, not recoverable, or in threat of collapse. The program can also help with the removal of debris, such as hazardous limbs, trees, and stumps near a property’s commonly used or maintained areas.

The following properties do not qualify for the program:

Vacant lots

Unimproved properties

Unused or unmaintained property areas

Debris on agricultural lands used for crops or livestock

Concrete slabs

Foundations on grade

Each property must undergo a field survey and be approved by FEMA to determine eligible services.

During the initial visit by an inspector, applicants will be required to complete an application and sign a Right-of-Entry (ROE). This will grant parish employees and its contractors access to the property for inspection, removal, and clearing eligible storm-generated debris. It also releases the parish and contractors from liability due to any damages incurred from work done during the program.

Additionally, for properties owned by multiple people, all parties may be required to sign the application and ROE, based on how the property is titled.

Residents who have homeowner’s insurance may be eligible for the program, but their insurance companies may be required to provide payments for any covered debris or demolition services first to avoid any duplication of benefits.

To participate, property owners must visit the Parish Intake Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive, fifth floor, to complete the application, sign the ROE agreement and submit the necessary documentation, as follows:

A copy of the property insurance policy, if the property is insured, including detailed policy with cover page and itemized statement of coverage

A proof of loss/statement of loss from the insurance company, if the property was insured at the time of Hurricane Laura

A COLOR copy of owner’s driver’s license or identification

Proof of ownership, such as a warranty deed, tax statement, etc.

The Intake Center will be open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning July 26.

Once the application is complete, parish officials and contractors will review each application and will reach out to schedule a site visit. During this visit, officials will identify and document eligible hurricane-related damage and hazards to submitted to FEMA for review and approval.

Once approved by FEMA, the subcontractor can begin debris removal/demolition.

If approved, the process to remove debris or demolish structures is a lengthy one and will require multiple approvals. Residents will be contacted the week of the scheduled work on their property.

The Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program is being managed by Tetra Tech, a contractor of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, with final eligibility determinations completed by FEMA.

Through the program, up to 90 percent of the costs incurred by the parish for the work performed can be reimbursed by FEMA.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.