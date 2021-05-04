Barbe’s Jack Walker named a MaxPreps National Player of the Year candidate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2021 season has been filled with wins and honors for Barbe ace Jack Walker as the Mississippi State signee earned another Monday being named a candidate for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.
Walker has had another dominant season for Barbe leading the Bucs to a 35-2 record by going 12-0 on the mound with a 0.44 ERA. MaxPreps currently has the Bucs listed as its fourth-ranked team in the country.
The future SEC pitcher has tossed a pair of no-hitters this season, with the most recent one coming in the first round of the playoffs vs. Denham Springs. Following Tommy John Surgery in August of 2020, Walker has been lights out in 2021 with 97 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched.
Of the 12 National Players of the Year awards given out by MaxPreps, none have hailed from Louisiana.
MaxPreps clarifies that the 10 players listed in their article are just the top contenders for the honor, thus the eventual winner can be someone not listed since some states are still in the midst of their regular seasons.
